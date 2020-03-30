Coronavirus: 58 Infected At Japanese Facility For People With Disabilities

While Japan has been able to rein in on the rate of coronavirus cases, the report of mass infection at a welfare facility in Chiba Prefecture has raised concerns. The local government announced that 58 people, including 26 people with disabilities, got infected by the novel coronavirus at the facility.

After a female worker at the Hokuso Ikusei-en facility was tested positive on March 27, people living at the facility were also tested. The facility house people with disabilities who work in horticulture, crafts and other activities. The group infection may need to step up the measure against a possible spike in coronavirus cases.

Basic action policy

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a meeting of the Novel Coronavirus Response at the Prime Minister’s Office on March 28 where the government decided on basic action policy providing unified guidance for protecting lives. The objectives of the policy are to control the speed of the outbreak, protect the elderly, and minimize the impact on social and economic functions.

“Through this policy, the national and local governments, medical practitioners, business operators, and the public will be able to work together,” said Abe during the meeting.

Abe said that the number of cases is increasing in the urban areas and there is a rise in the number of cases whose route of transmission is unknown, indicating at community transmission. Calling it an important moment to prevent the rapid spread of the virus in Japan, Abe asked authorities to swiftly and steadily implement the basic action policy.

Japan has reported 1,866 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 54 deaths as the worldwide death toll stands at around 34,000. Abe highlighted the impact of the reduction in global economic activities on Japan. While he asserted that the immediate priority is to prevent the spread of infection, the Japanese leader highlighted the need to return to a solid growth path afterwards.

(Representational Image /Credit: AP)