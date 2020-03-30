'This Is Not Good,' Says CEA Sanjeev Sanyal As Japan & Korea See Second Coronavirus Wave

Principal Economic Advisor to the government of India Sanjeev Sanyal on Monday cautioned of a second wave citing Japan and Korea due to the Coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, he stated that it is not good and that their initial success in controlling the virus may prove to be untenable. He further added that the global responses are based on the two countries' strategies.

Currently, a total of 1,866 cases of Coronavirus have been detected in Japan, while 54 deaths have been reported in the country due to the virus. Further, 424 people have been reported to have recovered. Meanwhile, a total of 9,661 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in South Korea, while 158 deaths have been reported. However, the number of cases have been rising in recent days, and it was to a report on this that Sanyal was reacting.

The Coronavirus crisis

Presently, there are around 721,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 33,956 people. Meanwhile, around 151,004 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh infected.

Meanwhile, in India, as of date there are over 1000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, over 25 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

