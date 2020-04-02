Coronavirus Outbreak: US Navy Aircraft Carrier Crew To Be Quarantined In Guam

US officials on Wednesday, April 1 arranged for soldiers on the COVID-19 infected USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier to be quarantined in Guam. The navy ship has been docked in Guam since last Friday after it reported coronavirus outbreak onboard. According to reports, a minimum of 100 people on the ship have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection.

While speaking to international media, Guam’s governor said that sailors who weren’t infected would be quarantined at the naval base in the area or move to hotels. According to reports, the sailors have been restricted to naval base’s pier until now. Nearly, 1,000 sailors have been taken off the ship for treatment while many others have remained on the ship to keep it running.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly informed the media that every crew member would be tested for the infection. He added that they had 800 testing kits available last week and more are on the way.

Captain asks for help

Previously, Captain of US aircraft carrier called for urgent help to arrest the coronavirus outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt after dozens of people tested positive for the deadly pathogen. The navy ship, currently docked in Guam, was reportedly carrying 4,000 crew.

In a letter addressed to Pentagon, Captain Crozier highlighted that with a large number of sailors living in closed spaces, containing the spread of infection was nearly impossible and warned that the spread was “ongoing and accelerating”. It is not yet clear how many are trapped inside. However, the letter urged the pentagon to take “ a decisive answer”

Speaking to an international news agency, a US Navy spokesman said the service was "moving quickly to take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of the crew of USS Theodore Roosevelt". The coronavirus pandemic has hard hit all the states of the US, infecting over 212,791 and killing 4,759 people till now. However, nearly 8,805 positive cases have recovered from the infection.

Image Credits: AP

