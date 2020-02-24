Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll Reaches 50 In Iran's Qom City

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran has reportedly soared to 50 and at least 61 have been infected amid the rising speculations over confirmed figures in Iran. Most cases have been detected in a Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom located 120 km south of the Capital Tehran, confirmed reports.

A parliamentarian representing Qom City reportedly informed the international media that as of February 24, over 50 people lost lives succumbing to the deadly coronavirus. He said that the government was late in announcing the COVID-19 outbreak as the disease had already spread among the people, and fatalities were already being reported by the health officials. He further added that Qom lacked adequate equipment to tackle the immediate health crisis.

Deputy health minister denies claims

The Iranian government, however, denied the claims made by the semi-official reformist saying that the official death toll in the country stood at 12 and any other figures quoted by the city officials were false. The ministry refrained from commenting on the accusations about “lying” to the people, suggest reports.

Read: Afghanistan Announces First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In The Country

Read South Korea Confirms 161 New Coronavirus Cases, Italy Takes Strict Measures To Curb Spread

Deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, categorically told the international media that he denied the information circulated by Farahani. He said that it was not the time for political confrontations when the country was in a health emergency. He further emphasized that collaborative effort was needed for the containment of the further spread of the novel coronavirus, and Iran’s government had remained transparent.

Several countries reportedly sealed borders with Iran imposing a travel ban in an effort to stem the disease spread. Turkey, Armenia, Jordan, and Pakistan temporarily suspended all movements on ground and air after the alarming spike in the coronavirus cases within Iran. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said that exports from Turkey to Iran would continue in a ‘controlled way’, confirmed reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read Chinese Woman Builds ‘anti-coronavirus Tent’ For Daughter So She Can Study Outside

Read Bahrain, Kuwait Confirm First Coronavirus COVID-19 Cases: Reports