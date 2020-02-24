South Korea Confirms 161 New Coronavirus Cases, Italy Takes Strict Measures To Curb Spread

South Korea has confirmed an additional 161 Coronavirus cases on February 24 taking the total tally to 763 and making it the world's largest total after China. As per international reports, the country has seen a huge surge in the number of Coronavirus cases since the number of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu last week. Most of the cases are related to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu. As per reports from international media, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Korea said in a statement that 129 new cases were reported on Monday.

Over 2600 dead, 79000 infected

It added that two more people had died and both the cases are related to a second cluster around a hospital in Cheongdo, taking the total death toll to seven. President of South Korea Moon Jae-in on Sunday raised the virus alert to the highest level ie 'red' in order to boost the government response to the deadly health emergency.

COVID-19 has now infected over 79,000 people and killed over 2,600 people globally with 17 deaths outside mainland China.

Italy takes drastic measures

The Lombardy region situated in northern Italy, which includes the nation's financial capital, Milan, has taken drastic measures to contain the virus. The governor announced on Sunday that the number of confirmed cases stood at 110. Italy has confirmed that it has a total of 152 cases, now making it the country with the largest amount of confirmed cases outside the Asian continent, including three deaths. Italy has also decided to call off the famous Venice carnival following a major eruption of Coronavirus cases in the country.

According to Veneto’s regional Governor Luca Zaia, the ordinance for public gatherings was immediately operative and came into effect from midnight. The Venice Carnival, which started on February 8, was scheduled to end on February 25 with several events including world-famous parades and concerts. The carnival is known for its grandeur where people from across the world visit the city and wear vibrant costumes to colourful events.

