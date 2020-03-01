Coronavirus Outbreak: Kuwait Health Ministry Confirms 45 Cases Of Epidemic

The health ministry of Kuwait has reportedly announced on March 1 that the nation has 45 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus outbreak. Kuwait confirmed two more cases of the new coronavirus Friday, taking the toll to 45. According to the international media reports, the patients are all in good health and receiving good medical care. The ministry reportedly said that the two cases were in close contact with the infected people who arrived from Iran before the outbreak was announced. Kuwait reported its first case on February 24 and called off national day celebrations in order to combat the deadly epidemic. It has also evacuated nearly 800 citizens from Iran which has been badly affected by COVID-19.

READ: Coronavirus Time Bomb: America's Uninsured And Brutal Work Culture

Kuwait identified most of its cases with a travel history to Iran, where the coronavirus figures have drastically soared past this week, state reports. Ministry further added that the patients infected with the strain of virus were stable and the approved protocols of isolation were being administered. It said that the necessary medical care was provided to them in one of the hospitals that were constructed and equipped by the health officials to treat patients that contracted the deadly disease.

According to the reports, Kuwait’s civil aviation authority imposed travel restrictions suspending all flights with Singapore and Japan over coronavirus fears.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: American Airlines To Suspend Flights To Milan

Kuwait suspends flights with S Korea

The measure was enacted in accordance with Kuwait’s health ministry instructions. Kuwait had later announced that it suspended all operational flights with South Korea, where the largest number of coronavirus cases have been reported outside mainland China. Kuwait also revoked scheduled flights to and from Thailand, Italy, and Iraq in subsequent announcements. Kuwait’s Interior Ministry urged citizens to cooperate with the government's decisions amid the malignant virus epidemic. Authorities also warned the people against spreading misinformation regarding the coronavirus and threatened to take legal steps in case anyone was found guilty. Kuwait’s foreign ministry urged all its nationals to contact the Kuwait's embassy for assistance in case they were stranded in countries where the coronavirus outbreak is soaring alarmingly, confirmed reports.

READ: US Police Raise False Alarm, Link Coronavirus To Meth To Trick Users Into Turning In Drugs

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Australian Man Evacuated From Japan's Cruise Ship Dies