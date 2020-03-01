Coronavirus Outbreak: Australian Man Evacuated From Japan's Cruise Ship Dies

Australia has recently announced its first death from the deadly coronavirus. Authorities announced on February 1 that an evacuee 'who was in his late 70's' from the Diamond Princess cruise ship died in a hospital in Perth. His wife, who also tested positive for coronavirus is also admitted in the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

No need for panic

According to sources, the Western Australian chief health officer, Andrew Robertson, during a press conference was asked if the age or any prior health of the victim could have been a factor. Robertson then claimed that people of the victim's age were very likely suffering from other chronic ailments that can make it difficult for them to fight the virus.

As per reports, Robertson also added that there is no threat to the general community because the victim was in a negative pressure room and was then transferred to the intensive care unit before his death. The couple, including the wife who was also diagnosed with coronavirus, was among the 150 Australians that were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, after being quarantined there for almost two weeks.

As per reports, the victim's family were able to speak to him on February 28 morning before his death on February 29. Robertson also added that he was concerned about people panicking after confirmation of the first coronavirus death in Australia, but he claimed that there was no threat and that the virus had not spread to the community. Robertson reportedly claimed that while the death was tragic, it was related to the Diamond Princess and that the community should not panic at this time.

Australia issue travel advisory

Australia has reportedly “warned” its citizens not to travel to Iran amid surging cases of the coronavirus in its territory, most cases linked to Iran. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) announced on February 29, that foreign nationals travelling from Iran need to quarantine in another country before entering Australia, as per reports.

Effective from March 1, the measure requires the Australian citizens, permanent residents, and immediate families to isolate themselves for at least 14 days in case of flu-like or chronic illness symptoms upon entering Australia from abroad. According to the reports, DFAT also extended travel restrictions against the Chinese nationals with the exception of returning Australians citizens.

It, however, said that the policy will be revised basis the situation analysis before March 6. Australia's Chief Medical Officer issued an advisory stating that there was a high level of concern about the spread of COVID-19 due to transmission from returning citizens from Iran.