Coronavirus Outbreak: Commuters Wear Storage Boxes And Plastic Bags As Panic Spreads

Amid the growing concerns of coronavirius outbreak all over the world, a funny incident is doing rounds on internet where it was found that the commuters are putting storage boxes and plastic bags on their heads to prevent themselves from the virus. As the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world, it was quite inevitable that some people would even choose such measures to avoid catching the virus.

READ: Starbucks Bans Personal Cups In Stores Amid Coronavirus Scare

Netizens react to the funny measures

Some images of British commuters showed a person wearing an actual plastic box on her head while another wearing a tesco bag. It’s clearly a sign that people are looking for desperate measures to prevent themselves from the deadly virus. Netizens reacted to the funny measures taken by the commuters.

READ: Donald Trump Admits Coronavirus Outbreak 'certainly Might Impact' US Economy

.. Does the guy with a Tesco plastic bag over his head have a massive hole in the front where his face is, or am I missing something?.. — Jones (@Audio_Guerrilla) March 4, 2020

And on today’s episode of Londoners battling Coronavirus.. pic.twitter.com/8mKlgjtKc9 — Baby Goat🐐 #NoDaysOff🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@Blayofficial) March 4, 2020

Amateurs don't even have a booze intake. pic.twitter.com/INhq3ln9te — Stahly (@Stahlyyy) March 4, 2020

Turn around

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified and then I see the look in your bag — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2020

I be like “communication is key ” then don’t say anything aloud for 3 days — haley (@somber) March 4, 2020

UK fully prepared to tackle virus

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that his country was fully prepared to battle the deadly coronavirus, international media reported. According to reports, he also said that he could ask the army to step in the worst-case scenario. The virus, first detected in China has infected more than 95,000 people globally and reportedly caused over 3,000 deaths. According to international media, Britain has reported 40 cases of COVID-19 and 1 death till now.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Bhutan Confirms First Case; Over 90 Contacts Traced

READ: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Delhi Steps Up Vigil To Tackle The Virus