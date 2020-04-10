The Debate
Coronavirus: Spain Records Lowest Daily Death Toll In 17 Days With 605 Fatalities

Rest of the World News

Spain has recorded its lowest death toll from the coronavirus in seventeen days with 605  people dying on April 9.Spain has recorded 15,843 deaths so far.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Spain has recorded its lowest death toll from the coronavirus in 17 days with 605 deaths on April 9. According to the Spanish government, the rate of infections in the country also slowed down with just 4,576 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths in Spain has reached 15,843 with over 1,57,000 confirmed cases so far. Spain has been put under a complete lockdown since March 14 with all non-essential businesses suspended until April 25. However, the government has indicated that it may extend the lockdown by two more weeks. 

Read: US Records 6.6 Million Unemployment Cases In One Week, Total Number Reaches 16 Million

Spain is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy, which is leading the way with over 18,000 deaths and more than 1,43,000 confirmed cases so far. The United Kingdom and Germany are also battling to contain the spread of the disease. UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital on April 5, 11 days after testing positive for the virus. Johnson was released from intensive care Yesterday but he still remains in hospital. Countries have taken draconian steps to contain the virus by imposing partial or complete lockdown and banning air travel, shutting down schools and businesses, etc.

Read: UN Chief Guterres Calls For 'unity' Among Security Council Members Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 96,900 lives across the world and has infected over 16,17,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: US University Developing COVID-19 Tracker Inspired By Apple's 'Find My' Feature

Read: Donald Trump Calls Mail-in Ballots 'ripe For Fraud' As COVID-19 Worries Loom Over US Polls

(Image Credit: AP)
 

First Published:
COMMENT
