Coronavirus Spreads Drastically To Warmer Countries, How True Is The Temperature Theory?

The temperature theory formulated by health experts regarding the deadly coronavirus that warmer weather would stem the COVID-19 has been put to rest by a dramatic surge in the virus infections in Southeast Asia in recent days. Earlier, a relatively lower number of cases in the Southeast Asian countries were cited as possible evidence that hotter weather was suppressing the virus and gave hope to Europe and the United States as they were heading into the spring season.

However, countries from Indonesia to Thailand to Malaysia and the Philippines have recorded their highest rate of infections as the testing programs have ramped up in the wake of advice given by the World Health Organisation. A professor at Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy has reportedly said that the “temperature theory doesn’t really hold up”. The professor further added that people in Europe hope that warm weather will kill the virus but said, “I doubt this will be the reality”.

‘Test, test, test’

The recent revelation by the Southeast Asian countries came as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said on March 16 that the best way to combat the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus for all countries is to ramp up their testing programs. The WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a conference in Geneva that the “simple message” he has for all countries is “test, test, test”. He further added that the countries will remain unsuccessful to tackle the pandemic if they fail to test all suspected cases and remain “blindfolded”.

WHO chief said, “But the most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is breaking the chains of transmission. And to do that, you must test and isolate. You cannot fight a fire blindfolded.

He added, "And we cannot stop this pandemic if we don’t know who is infected. We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test. Test every suspected case.”

