Russia Accuses China Of Espoinage, Puts Leading Arctic Scientist Under House Arrest

Russia has allegedly accused China of espionage despite both the countries enjoying friendly relations over the years. This move comes as the US-China relations continue to deteriorate. A Russian news agency reportedly said that they have found Valery Mitko, President of Russia’s Arctic Academy of Sciences passing confidential state information to China. According to the international media reports, investigators claim that Mitko along with another professor at China’s Dalian Maritime University have been caught red-handed for passing classified materials to the Chinese intelligence.

READ: Russia Expels 2 Czech Diplomats In Quid Pro Quo Move

Another Russian academic charged with high treason: Valery Mitko from the Arctic Academy is accused of transferring classified materials to China. https://t.co/BYJfgidB38 — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) June 15, 2020

Russian scientist Valery Mitko, President of the St. Petersburg Arctic Social Sciences Academy, has been charged with treason for handing over classified materials regarding research on hydro-acoustics and submarine detection methods to the Chinese intelligence. — Náktacārin (@naktacarin) June 15, 2020

Mitko denies allegations

According to the reports, a proper investigation into the matter revealed that Mitko has passed secret information during his visit to China. Mitko, 78, denied the allegations mounted on him.

"After his return to Russia, a search took place in his apartment; he was charged with [treason]," said his lawyer Ivan Pavlov.

READ: Russia Orders Two Czech Diplomats To Leave The Nation In Retaliation

According to the reports, Mitko provided China information on Russia's research on hydroacoustics and submarine detection methods. The 78-year-old has now been reportedly put under house arrest at his apartment located in the Leningrad region.

READ: American Sentenced To 16 Years In Russia On Spying Charges

READ: Bengali Students Stuck In Russia Contact Actor-MP Dev, Seek Help To Return Home

Image: Gazetta.Ru/Twitter