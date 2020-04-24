Coronavirus: US Records 3,176 Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Crosses 50,000

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the deaths of 50,000 people across the United States of America, a tally by John Hopkins University stated. On April 23 alone the pandemic led to 3,176 fatalities, making it one of the deadliest days on records, the Baltimore based University added. As of now, a total of 14,997 people still remain in serious condition across the US.

8,86,709 positive cases

The US is the worst affected nation in the world with over 26,971 new cases reported on April 24 which took the nationwide total to 8,86,709. However, experts have suggested that the number of infected cases is much higher but have not been reported due to lack of testing in the country. This comes as last week marked the deadliest week as the US recorded two consecutive days with highest death tolls- 4,591 on 16 and 3,856 on April 17. Outside of the two days, April 23 proved to be the worst day in any country with a record 3,176 deaths in a single day. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has infected 2,726,189 and killed 191,074 people worldwide as of April 24.

New York remains the worst hit

New York continues to top the list of most affected states with over 268,581 positive cases and 20,861 deaths. It is followed by the state of New Jersey with nearly 1,00,025 infections and comparatively much lower death toll, that is, 5,428. The third worst-hit state is Massachusetts with 46,023 positive cases and 2,360 deaths. California and Pennsylvania also remain under threat with 39,555 and 37, 053 positive cases respectively.

This comes as many Republican-led in the states in the country like Georgia and Texas are moving towards reopening of the economy. Meanwhile, protests to restart activities have started in many states with Colorado being the latest addition. Last week, Florida also opened some of its beaches and parks which were immediately flocked by people.

