Coronavirus Vaccine May Take A Year To Develop: Australian University

A scientist involved in developing a vaccine for coronavirus at the Australia's University of Queensland has reportedly said that it could take nearly 12 months to fully develop the vaccine and before people will actually be able to use it. The comment by the Professor came days after the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) said that the work is underway and the vaccine would hopefully be ready within three months.

However, Professor Paul Young, Head, School of Chemistry and Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland has reportedly said that it could be 12 months before we have manufactured and regulatory approved vaccines ready for clinical use. According to reports, the professor said that it could take four to six months for the vaccine to be tested on animal models and to show its effectiveness and another three to four months to run human trials.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus which has now been named COVID-19 has claimed more lives than its predecessor Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that broke out in China in 2002-2003 and claimed more than 774 lives. According to reports, China on Thursday reported the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in a single day as 254 people died in Hubei province.

As per reports, the COVID-19 has claimed more than 1,300 lives and over 64,000 new cases have been confirmed in the country as of February 13. US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said that the virus has already spread to 27 countries, including Japan, which reported its first fatality. Media reports had earlier suggested that the virus originated from a seafood market in China's Hubei province, where animals were being traded illegally. So far, the most number of deaths have been reported from Wuhan city, the believed epicentre of the disease.

