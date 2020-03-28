The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: Audi, McDonald’s And Other Brands Redesign Logo To Promote ‘social Distancing’

Rest of the World News

Meanwhile, several corporate brands have come up with innovative ideas to promote the message of social distancing at the time of the public health crisis.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Social distancing has become one of the most used terms in everyday life amid rising cases of novel coronavirus and countries under lockdown. Governments, international organisations and public health agencies have continuously been emphasising on the importance of social distancing to break the chain of infection and flatten the curve.

Meanwhile, several corporate brands have come up with innovative ideas to promote social distancing at the time of the public health crisis. The Brazilian wing of McDonald’s, the fast-food company, pulled apart its iconic golden arches to send the message of social distancing as they continue to provide home delivery.

However, the advertisement sparked a backlash due to its sick leave policy for employees and US Senator Bernie Sanders also highlighted the issue to the company. Sanders tweeted asking the company to provide paid sick leave to its employees rather than rebranding the logo. 

Read: COVID-19 Effect: Demand For Ludo Increases In National Capital Amid Lockdown

German automobile manufacturer also separated its four iconic rings to promote awareness regarding social distancing. Audi, member of the Volkswagen group, in a statement, said, “We stand together in these challenging times. The most important thing is to stay healthy.”

Read: Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 25 Cr To 'PM CARES' Fund Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; PM Modi Replies

Volkswagen Group redesigned its logo by separating the V and W and is organising medical materials in China in the short term to donate supplies worth €40 million. Under the initiative, the company will provide face masks, gloves, disinfectants, clinical thermometers, protective goggles and protective clothing to medical personnel providing emergency treatment and care.

'Play inside'

Nike didn’t redesign its logo given the lack of scope but started “play inside, play for the world” campaign to promote the message of social distancing. “If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance,” tweeted the company.

Read: Trump Announces 100k Ventilators In 100 Days To Help Countries Battle COVID-19

Read: WHO Begins Drug Trials To Combat COVID-19 As Global Death Toll Crosses 27k

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Health
HEALTH MINISTRY BRIEFING ON COVID
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
Manish Sisodia
DELHI GOVT DISTRIBUTES RATION
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE