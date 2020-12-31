COVID-19: Canada Makes Negative Test Report Mandatory For Travellers Entering Country

In their latest bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, Canadian authorities have said that all incoming passengers entering the country would be required to undergo COVID-19 test. The announcement comes within a week after the country reported two cases of a mutant coronavirus first detected across Atlantic. In addendum to showing a negative test certificate, all the travellers would also be required to undergo an isolation period of 14 days upon their arrival in the country.

“The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will need to be conducted within three days of boarding a flight, officials told a news conference.

Returning to Canada? You must quarantine for 14 days upon your return or you could face jail time or fines.



— Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) December 31, 2020

Canada has reported over 577,266 cases and 15,498 fatalities from the lethal respiratory infection till now, the latest tally by John Hopkins University stated. Fearing that the health and economy of the country could be jeopardized even further, the Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc stressed that the new airport measures could be placed “quickly”, but did not specify any particular date. He even revealed that all airports in the country would be monitored for infection constantly.

Meanwhile, stressing that frequent travels could sabotage residents’ security and spread COVID-19, country’s deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo said, “We must iterate that now is not the time to travel". "Although most Canadians have heeded advice for non-essential travel, some Canadians are still travelling for non-essential reasons. This is deeply concerning," Njoo added.

The Government of Canada is continuing to advise travellers to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada. Public health measures abroad may not protect you from exposure to #COVID19.
— Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) December 30, 2020

Mutant virus spreads in US

Meanwhile, American health officials, on December 30, reported a new case of mutant coronavirus in the country’s most populated state California. The new infection, which came within 24 hours of the country reporting its initial case has now left experts concerned about the scale and speed of its spread as well the peril it causes, The “more lethal and transmissible” SarS CoV- 2 variant which was first reported in Brittan has spread to other nations including Spain, India amongst others.

