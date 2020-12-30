Baloch Activists Protest At Canada's Embassy In US Over Karima Baloch's Death; Blame Pak

Baloch National Movement (BNM) members in the United States held a protest in front of the Canadian Embassy over the death of their popular leader and activist Karima Baloch in Toronto. Protestors made calls for justice on Tuesday afternoon and demanded a formal investigation into the death of the human rights activist who was missing since December 20 and had made many enemies in the Pakistani dispensation for exposing its atrocities.

Karima's body was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront last week under mysterious circumstances. The Toronto police on December 23 termed the death of Karima Baloch a "non-criminal death", but the family, friends, and her husband are demanding an independent inquiry into the case.

Protestors held placards that read 'Pakistan Killed Karima Baloch'

The protestors outside the embassy, while demanding a thorough investigation into the mysterious death, raised slogans against Pakistan and held placards that read "Pakistan killed Karima Baloch". Karima used to fight for the rights of the Baloch people in Pakistan where the army has been accused of carrying out gross human rights violations against the community.

This comes after BNM submitted a letter to the Canadian Embassy requesting an investigation into her death. A similar protest took place outside Canada's Mission in Houston by Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, to condemn the death of the Baloch activist, who died under mysterious circumstances.

Baloch had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province.

Senior US Diplomat Robert A Destro on Monday condoled the death of Karima Baloch. He had tweeted :

Saddened by the ​passing of activist Karima Baloch last week. She fiercely defended women's rights, campaigned for missing persons, and continued her human rights advocacy, even after ​leaving Pakistan. The world has lost a hero. — Assistant Secretary Robert A. Destro (@DRL_AS) December 28, 2020

Requesting the United Nations to intervene in the mysterious death of Baloch activist Karima Baloch in Toronto, the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) in a letter has said that Pakistan has "responded violently to the genuine demands of the Baloch people".

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Naseer Dashti, BHRC Executive President, wrote, "Her family and political friends believe that Pakistani secret agencies are involved in the death of Karima Mehrab and have rejected the initial report of the Toronto police."

On December 27, hundreds of protestors gathered in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. The protest was organized by Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha to voice against the “assassination” of Karima Baloch, a Pakistani human rights activist exiled in Canada. 37-year-old Baloch has been a staunch critic of the Pakistani administration and campaigned robustly for the freedom of Balochistan. She went missing on December 20 following which her corpse was later found.

