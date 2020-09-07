Kartik Aaryan's Tom And Jerry Post On Coronavirus Vaccine Cracks Up His Fans

Kartik Aaryan recently posted a rather quirky and relatable post on his social media handle. As certain services and places have begun opening up, people have started moving out amid the pandemic. However, people still await the vaccine for Coronavirus as they cautiously move around town for essential items. Playing on this ideology, Kartik Aaryan made a post in which he and a cat could be seen seated beside each other. Fans of the actor were delighted by the post and found it quite amusing, as mentioned in the comments section of the post.

Kartik Aaryan poses with cat as he awaits COVID-19 vaccine

Taking to Instagram, the actor was seen posing beside a cat. The duo looked away in the same direction as if they were waiting for something. Kartik sported a pair of denim and a pink hoodie and posed amid the sun-kissed ambiance. The cat too seemed to be looking away in another direction and not paying attention to Kartik. Thus, the actor captioned the image as Tom and Jerry are waiting for the vaccine. The actor tried to imply that the cat is Tom and he is Jerry in the picture. This jovial post managed to crack up the followers of Kartik Aaryan and they even laughed it off in the comments section of the post.

The fans commented on how relatable the post was and how they managed to crack up reading the caption for it. Further on, Kartik Aaryan also added the hashtag social distancing, hinting that he and the cat are maintaining a safe distance while the picture of the duo was clicked. Several prominent actors too commented on the post with laughing emojis and some fans even went on to point out that Kartik Aaryan and his captions for images are too cute. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a bunch of films lined up for him. The actor has currently been working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is expected to be a horror-comedy and has been helmed by director Anees Bazmee. Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Luka Chuppi 2.

