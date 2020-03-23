Ivan Rakitic Predicted Massive Lockdown In Spain After Coronavirus Outbreak In Italy

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus across the world has forced all the sports leagues to be suspended for an indefinite period of time. While football experts and fans are contemplating if the current season will see its climax, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic claims he was not at all surprised by the massive lockdown in Spain and across Europe.

LaLiga suspended: Rakitic claims he saw Spain lockdown due to coronavirus coming

Currently, in self-isolation, Ivan Rakitic spoke to Barcelona TV where he admitted that he saw a mass lockdown coming after his visit to Naples last month. Barcelona travelled to Italy for the Champions League Round of 16 match against Napoli in February. Rakitic claimed that people in Italy were talking a lot about coronavirus. The Croatian even revealed that he told Barcelona's team doctor Xavi that things would get worse.

With the lockdown officially in place, the fate of LaLiga and the major football leagues across Europe have been thrown into serious doubt. But Rakitic insisted that right now the prime focus has to be dealing with the outbreak as he stated 'Being indoors is necessary and important'.

LaLiga suspended: Ivan Rakitic quarantine message

LaLiga suspended: Ivan Rakitic addresses training at home and spending spare time

Ivan Rakitic failed to provide a date as to when he expects Barcelona to resume training. However, the Croatian remained cautious of a dip in energy among teammates due to the abrupt lockdown.

🗣 Ivan Rakitić when asked what it would be like when the team returns to training: "It will be strange seeing each other again at the training ground and playing again. Let's hope we are in the best condition."



[evening standard]#ForçaBarça #FCB — Camp Nou Barça (@cnbarca) March 23, 2020

Rakitic noted that the Catalan club have handed their players a special routine to follow during the lockdown which involves a lot of training in the gym.

"I'm lucky as I have a gym at home and my wife also likes working out. The girls as well. Sometimes we train morning and afternoon. I have hardly ever been in the gym this much.", said Ivan Rakitic.

Spain Lockdown: Will Rakitic play his 300th Barca game this season?

Meanwhile, the sudden suspension of the current season means Ivan Rakitic is stuck on 299 appearances for Barcelona. Addressing when he could make his 300th appearance for Barcelona, Rakitic remained to keen to return this season as he stated, Barcelona should play at least one more match this season.

