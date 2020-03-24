COVID-19: Donald Trump Refuses To Impose Complete Lockdown Despite Doctors' Advice

US President Donald Trump has reportedly claimed that he is unlikely to follow the suggestion of his medical advisors for a complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. He added that such a move would have an adverse impact on the country's economy. Trump reportedly told the reporters at a White House news conference on March 23 that he cannot completely shut down the country and also added that they can't afford to take such a step as it it the world's number one economy.

Trump reportedly said it when he was asked about easing the safety guidelines regarding coronavirus. As per international media reports, coronavirus has so far claimed 582 lives in US with 29 new deaths and 2,411 new confirmed cases.

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Two week period successful: Trump

He reportedly added that the two week period has been successful. As per reports, the 15-day period of the government's initial guidelines is about to end next week after which Trump plans to come out with a new set of guidelines. Meanwhile, it has purportedly said that antimalarial drugs that are currently under investigation to treat the deadly coronavirus could be a “gift from God” despite the warnings by the scientists against over-exaggeration of unproven medicines. While the COVID-19 pandemic is tightening its grip across the world including the US, Trump had said last week that his administration was working to significantly expand access to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related compound after the early studies in France and China found that the drugs had helped the patient suffering from the diseases caused by the fatal virus.

