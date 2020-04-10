COVID-19 Lockdown: Elderly Woman Breaks Out Of Old Age Home To Meet Daughter On Birthday

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a 101-year-old woman has managed to escape from an old-age home in Germany because she wished to meet her daughter on her birthday. According to reports, the elderly woman escaped via the emergency exit of her old-age home after tricking her caretakers. But the elderly woman lost her way after exiting from the old age home and was then intercepted by the police.

Unplanned meeting

As per reports, the elderly woman after being picked up by the police told them that she lived with her daughter in north Germany. The cops were reportedly sceptical of the woman’s claims and took her home where the daughter informed the police that her mother had been transferred to the old-age home two weeks ago.

The elderly woman was not allowed to enter her daughter’s home but was able to meet her daughter through the window of the patrol car after which the woman was escorted back to the old age home.

Man walks miles to see granddaughter

While a strict lockdown has been imposed on most nations across the world, the deadly COVID-19 could not stop an elderly man in Michigan, USA from visiting his newborn granddaughter. Recently, an adorable post dedicated to the grandfather went viral, winning the hearts of people all around the globe.

A disheartened Joshua Gillett uploaded a picture of his father looking at the newly born girl, Elliana, through a glass window, on Instagram. The grandfather, interestingly, walked over 4 miles only to look at his little grandchild, as he could not meet her following the precautionary measures amid coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 96,365 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,610,055 people. Out of the total infections, 358,605 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

(Representative image) (Image credit Pixabay)

