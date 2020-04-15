COVID-19: Father Designs Unique Protective Suit To Prevent His Son From Contracting Virus

A Chinese father has made a coronavirus protective suit for his two-year-old son to help him avoid contraction. According to reports, Cao Junjie designed the suit himself from an inflatable space suit that he bought online for $284. Cao modified the suit as per requirements and added an air purification system, a device to monitor air quality and an electric fan to keep it cool.

Cao while talking to the press said that the suit is ideal for children as putting just a mask on doesn't help because it doesn't stop them from touching their faces. Cao's son can now go out in the open to play in parks and can also go to supermarkets, where his father first took him to test the suit. This is not the first time when a father built a protective gear for his child. A few months ago another father from China build a headgear for his son, which was also equipped with an air purification system and air control monitor, so that his kid could avoid virus contraction.

China is where the virus epidemic first originated and later spread to the entire world, making it a pandemic in less than two months. China has been able to bend its curve and has put control over new deaths. So far, China has reported over 82,000 infections and more than 3,300 deaths, which now looks much smaller in front of the United States some European countries.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,28,000 lives across the world and has infected over 20,23,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, the US, UK, Iran, Germany and France surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

