COVID-19: Germany Extends Social Distancing Measures Until June 29

Germany extends social distancing measures until June 29 to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, a senior government official reportedly said on May 26. According to the reports, the agreement includes federal and state authorities to take a joint decision on easing the lockdown restrictions which have helped Germany to deal with the outbreak with relatively low number of deaths in the last two months.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Germany has recently revealed last week that it has fewer than 1,000 patients that are now on ventilators. According to reports, Germany’s Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine has said that while 1,353 coronavirus patients were admitted in intensive care beds, around 924 are on ventilators.

As per reports, the maintenance to a sufficient amount of intensive care capacities has been the bedrock of Germany’s fight against the deadly coronavirus. Germany currently has 32,466 intensive care beds that are solely for treating COVID-19 patients. Germany has reported a total of more than 180,600 positive coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at almost over 8,000.

The German government has revealed that it wishes to lift travel restrictions for 31 European countries from June 15. According to reports, this date was tentatively decided upon given the improving coronavirus situation across European nations.

Germany to lift travel restrictions

As per reports, the draft policy paper called ‘Criteria for Enabling Intra-European Tourism’ could be adopted by the German Cabinet as early as May 27. Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) had issued a worldwide travel warning back on March 17 and in an unprecedented move had extended it till April 29, which was then extended till mid-June. According to reports, the lifting of travel warning by Germany could be a signal which would be followed by cross-border summer trips. The announcement would align with the holiday season in Europe. The draft from the Federal Foreign Office also said that the revival of tourism was of extreme importance to the German travel industry and the economic stability of the respective destination.

