COVID-19: Germany Receives 10 Million Masks From China Amid Rising Demand

Germany received 10 million face masks from China on April 27 after states released guidelines requiring almost all of the population to wear masks in public spaces. Antonov AN-225, the world’s largest cargo plane chartered by the German military, landed at Leipzig airport to fulfil the high demand.

While residents of Berlin are required to wear masks only when using public transport, all other states have enacted separate laws to make citizens wear masks in stores as well as on public transport. North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s largest state, has ordered its residents to wear cover their mouth and nose during a visit to a doctor and receiving handy workers at home.

Germany has reported over 157,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which around 37,000 are still active. The European nation has done well in containing the virus and keeping the mortality rate low as compared to other hard-hit EU member states like Italy, France and Spain.

The decline in the number of coronavirus cases allowed the states to ease social distancing measures and stringent restrictions with an eye at the economy. There were for further easing of restriction but German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticised the discussions as the country still has a significant number of active coronavirus cases.

'Discussion orgies'

According to local media reports, Merkel expressed her frustration over “discussion orgies” in some region that risked higher rates of COVID-19 infections. Merkel feared that the progress achieved in the fight against coronavirus could be reversed due to further easing the measures and lax social distancing as some retail shops have started reopening.

As per the latest report, over three million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 207,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Italy, Spain and France are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 62 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone.

