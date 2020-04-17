COVID-19 Outbreak In Germany 'under Control', Country To Make 10 Mn Masks Every Week

While most part of the world is currently combatting the deadly coronavirus outbreak, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on April 17 that the country is “again under control” of the pandemic. Crediting the positive change in Germany to early lockdown, Spahn said that the government would make ten million masks every week starting from August. As of April 17, Germany has 138,221 confirmed cases with at least 4,098 fatalities but the German Health Minister said that since April 12, “there are more recovered people every day than new infections”. Spahn also called it an “important and encouraging development”.

Spahn showcased optimism and noted that Germany has a “good chance” of battling the COVID-19 pandemic and lauded the citizens and its healthcare system. He also added that the government will work constantly in a bid to ensure they continue the current efficiency. Moreover, since last month the government has been involved to deliver protective equipment for the medical professionals. Since the middle of March, according to Spahn, they have distributed more than 80 million masks in Germany.

Person-to-person infection rate drops in Germany

Each coronavirus-infected person in Germany is infecting fewer than one other person, according to recent data by disease control agency Robert Koch Institute. Germany currently has more than 137,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 4,052 lives in the country. However, as per the data, the person-to-person infection rate has dropped to 0.7.

Germany, which is Europe’s biggest economy, is looking to ease lockdown measures as the infection rate has been dropping. German chancellor, Angela Merkel, also said that the coronavirus pandemic was slowing down in the country and the government has also prevented hospitals from being overwhelmed. With an infection rate of around 1.0, Merkel said that the country is set to allow some shops to resume businesses from April 20 and will also allow schools to reopen from May 4.

