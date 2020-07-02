COVID-19: Mexico Records 741 New Fatalities, Surpasses Spain In Death Toll

The health ministry of Mexico reportedly said on July 1 that the country reported coronavirus 741 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 28,510 overtaking Spain and having the world’s sixth deadliest outbreak. Mexico reported 5,681 confirmed cases on Wednesday taking its total infection tally to 231,770. According to the reports, the health department has witnessed a steady spike in cases and infections in recent weeks and has emerged as a hotspot for the pandemic in South America.

READ: Mexico Confirms 5,500 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 648 New Deaths

Mexico eases lockdown restrictions

Mexico has started easing its lockdown restrictions gradually reopening its businesses to revive the shattered economy. According to the international media reports, domestic workers, retail, and sports clubs are allowed to reopen during this week while the restaurants, hotels, markets, hair salons, department stores, and malls will soon join the list of authorized activities. As per experts, Mexico has the highest fatality rate in the world with single day reporting surpassing that of the US. Meanwhile, the country's health care system is struggling to cope with the rising number of infections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, till march was encouraging Mexicans to continue to hug, kiss, and gather in groups, indirectly expediting the spread of the virus.

READ: Mexico Reopening Uneven, As Virus Cases Continue High

IMF projects 10.5% contraction

The IMF projects a 10.5% contraction this year, while the UN says 17 million Mexicans could be living in extreme poverty by year’s end, up from 11 million now. Amidst all this, the Mexican government allowed more businesses to reopen in parts of the country despite continued high infection and death rates. On a four-color alert level, in which red is the worst and green the best, Mexico City reportedly said it was downgrading the city's alert to “orange” even though it has the country's largest numbers of infections and deaths.

Hotels and restaurants in the capital will reopen next week at about 30% seating capacity. And despite the announcement on markets, many of the city's street markets never closed during the pandemic. By July 6, shopping malls and department stores will open. Bars, gyms, schools, and other businesses will remain closed. The city said hospital bed occupancy had declined somewhat, one indicator that could justify reopening.

READ: Despite COVID Surge, Mexico Avoids Overwhelmed Hospitals

READ: Mexico Confirms 5,500 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 648 New Deaths

Image: AP