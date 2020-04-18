Good News: Michelin-star Chef Serves Homeless In Belgium Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid coronavirus pandemic, a Michelin two-star chef has taken the initiative to feed the homeless once, every week in Belgium, international media reported. Lionel Rigolet who is the leading chef at Comme Chez Soi, one of the country's oldest and most prestigious restaurants is echoing the efforts of other chefs across Europe. Belgium has been severely affected by the pandemic, with the virus killing nearly 5,163 and infected 36,138 people.

Rigolet, each of whose who fancy dishes cost as much as 265 euros or Rs. 21,947, has been cooking and serving food to homeless people since Belgium went into lockdown in March. Even as Comme Chez Soi remains closed, he serves food to 100 people every Thursday. The chef serves spaghetti bolognaise with the flair he normally brings to his truffles, sole and lobster.

Read: Orangutans Form Bond With Otters, Who Share Their Enclosure In A Belgium Zoo

Read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Praises Diljit Dosanjh's 'lockdown' Cooking Videos; Read His Message

'Will do it with pleasure'

Speaking to reporters, he said that if he could spread the joy of his profession to the homeless,“ then I'll do it with pleasure,” A local aid organisation, which his running soup kitchen, reportedly approached him. The chef then expressed his eagerness saying that he was more than ready to help people after he realised that the lockdown denied them to eat at a local shop and supermarkets once a day.

His wife, Laurence Wynants, who is a manager at the restaurant, while speaking to international media expressed her support to the initiative and said that people usually thought of hospitals workers and those who were sick due to the COVID-19 but there were may destitute who slept at the streets. She further added that they both wanted to do something in the coronavirus battle. Meanwhile, the Belgian government has extended the lockdown till May 3. However, it has announced that start reopening economy once the lockdown is lifted.

Read: Belgium Extends Virus Measures Until 3 May

Read: Belgium: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 With 183 New Fatalities

Image Credits: Facebook/Comme Chez Soi