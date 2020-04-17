Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Praises Diljit Dosanjh's 'lockdown' Cooking Videos; Read His Message

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is a happy soul after Chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to praise his cooking videos. Udta Punjab actor has been active on his social media cooking basic Indian dishes everyday with hilarious commentary on the side and Sanjeev Kapoor's mother is enjoying them.

Chef Kapoor wrote that his mother is having fun watching Dosanjh's cooking videos and he thinks he will have to visit him to get proper training post lockdown.

Dosanjh was overwhelmed to receive Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's thumbs up on his videos and said that he is just a 'Lockdown chef'.

Dosanjh's 'I want a spoon' at the end of every dish he makes every evening is a hit amongst his fans. The actor also addresses fan questions and queries on Twitter relating to his cooking. Dosanjh has cooked Palak Paneer, Bhindi Do Pyaaza, Soybeen and Paneer, and much more. His videos are relatable as he makes dishes with the ingredients available to him and sometimes modifies according to his taste. He also stresses on some funny 'social distancing' rules during cooking.

A fan asked, "@diljitdosanjh ji are you a Peanut Butter or Nutella person?", to this Dosanjh said, "100% Nutella".

OMG The REAL MASTER CHEF HIMSELF 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾



Sir Meri Taraf Se Mummy ji Ko Baut Baut Pyar and GHUTT GHUTT Ke Hugian .. Aur SIR Aap Toh Guru Ji Oh Hum Log Toh Lockdown Chef Hain 👻



REGARDS 🙏🏾🙏🏾



P.S - Lockdown Ke Baad Mai Ashirwaad Lene Aunga 🙏🏾 https://t.co/OdFaXNZvcP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

Paaji @diljitdosanjh aapki cooking videos dekh ke meri mummy ko bada mazza aa raha hai! Mainu twadey kol training lain aaona paena hai! pic.twitter.com/txg4e3pZQm — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 16, 2020

'My Sabzi My Rules'

Bilkul Pena... My Sabji My Rule 👨‍🍳



Always Yaad Rakho 🥄 https://t.co/Ul4bXHD3gw — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

