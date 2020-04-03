COVID-19: Australian PM Morrison Asks WHO, UN To Act Against China's Wet Markets

While the many suggest that deadly coronavirus was originated in China’s animal markets or “wet markets” and has now spread to over 203 countries, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called out World Health Organisation and the United Nations to take action against such places. In an interview with an international media outlet, Morrison said that China’s wet markets pose “great risks” to health and the wellbeing of the entire world.

The animal markets in Central city of Hubei province in China are under scrutiny by global leaders since the speculation started that the fatal COVID-19 outbreak, which now has been declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation, had originated in one of such markets in December 2019. The coronavirus has now claimed over 54,100 lives worldwide as of April 3. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 204 countries and has infected at least 1,030,199 people. Out of the total infections, 219,852 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Morrison said, “Wet markets were a very real and significant problem wherever they exist”.

“I think from a world health point of view, this is something the World Health Organisation should do something about. I mean, all this money that comes out of the UN and the World Health Organisation,” he added.

China reopens animal markets

Meanwhile, China's "wet markets" have been reopened and sale of bats, pangolins and dogs for human consumption has resumed in the country. As life turns to normalcy in Chinese central city, Wuhan, where the COVID-19 had originated and, has now spread to at least 199 countries. The move by Chinese authorities has raised concerns worldwide as the rest of them are still battling with the deadly virus.

Various reports had suggested that the 55-year-old man who first contracted the deadly COVID-19 was in one of these markets selling exotic animals. An international media outlet quoted its correspondent saying that “the markets have gone back to operating” in a similar way it was functioning before the Coronavirus pandemic rocked the world. However, according to reports, these markets are being monitored by guards who are ensuring that no one is able to take photographs of the floors soaked with blood and slaughtering of other animals, including dogs and rabbits.

(With PTI inputs)

Image Source: AP