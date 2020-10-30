COVID-19: New Zealand To Introduce Compulsory Testing For International Maritime Crew

New Zealand Health Minister Chris Hipkins on October 30 said that starting from next week, mandatory testing would be required for all replacement maritime crew arriving in New Zealand. This would be done regardless of the amount of time they spent in transit. This measure is being taken to prevent the virus from entering the country through the maritime border. According to a tally by the John Hopkins University, New Zealand has a total of 1,950 cases with 25 fatalities.

New Zealand takes tough measures

The government was praised internationally for its coronavirus response as at one point the country had eradicated the deadly virus. However, in early September, New Zealand again reported a cluster of infections in Auckland. Chris said, “At the same time, we will also test maritime crew departing New Zealand, providing end to end protection in this area”. He added, “Our current border requirements have served us well, with recent cases quickly detected and contained, but there is no room for complacency. As our knowledge of COVID-19 grows, we are always looking for potential improvements.

In October first week, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, lifted the lockdown in Auckland as she declared that the city will be moving to alert level 1 from 11.59pm on October 7. By lifting the restrictions, Ardern expressed that the second wave of infections has been eliminated in Auckland.Earlier in a press conference, Ardern had said that throughout the pandemic, New Zealand has maintained a very low death rate and also has one of the lowest death rates in the world.

