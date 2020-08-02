COVID-19 Death Toll Goes Past 200000 Mark In Latin America And Caribbean

Over 2,00,000 people have died due to coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean, the latest tally has stated. As per official records, a total of 145,628 have lost their lives in Latin America with Brazil and Mexico accounting for over one-third of the total tally. In the South American continent, Brazil with 93,616 deaths is the worst-hit followed by Peru where 19,408 deaths have been reported.

Brazil tops the list

According to international media reports, the death toll in the regions doubled only in the span of a month. In addition, to deaths, infections have also spiked with Brazil leading with over 2,707,877 cases and 93,569 deaths. However, in a statement earlier this week, Brazilian health authorities said that they expect the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine by December and following doses in spring of 2021. On the other hand, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked people to “face” the novel coronavirus, saying “people die every day” and nearly everyone will eventually catch the disease.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,919,054 people have contracted the virus in the Latin and Caribbean region together while 2,00,212 have lost their lives. Cuba, the largest country in the Caribbean has reported 2,633 cases and 87 deaths. Meanwhile, in Haiti, a total of 7,464 people have tested positive and 165 died.

Peru, Colombia and Chile are the worst-affected countries after Brazil and Mexico. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, a total of 434,193 people have contracted the virus in Mexico while 47,472 have died. Earlier this week, the head of Mexico’s efforts to fight the coronavirus sidestepped calls to resign after Mexico’s death count spiked. Mexico is closely followed by Peru which has reported 407,492 cases and 19,021 deaths. According to virus infection numbers as a proportion of the population, Peru tops the region's list, followed by Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Panama.

Image : AP