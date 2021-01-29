COVID-19: Philippines To Lift Ban On Travellers From 36 Countries From Feb 1

The Philippines is set to relax its ban on travellers from over 30 countries and regions including those which have confirmed cases of more transmissible COVID-19 variants, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on January 29. The Philippines has reported over 519,575 cases and 10,552 fatalities till now. Pertaining to the same, the country had previously imposed strict lockdowns and travel bans across the country.

In an official statement, Roque revealed that the ban would be lifted on travellers from 36 countries which would also include the UK, US and China. As per John Hopkins University, all the three aforementioned countries have reported a recent surge in their caseload due to the COVID-19 variants. The statement further added that the border ease would be implemented starting February 1, however, all those allowed entry would still need to undergo 14 days mandatory quarantine.

Read: Artists In Philippines Update Mural To Honor Kobe Bryant's Death Anniversary

Read: PPE At The Airport As Philippines Virus Cases Surge

Special bans to continue

The statement clarified that all the foreign nationals who were not allowed entry as stated by previous orders, including those who hold tourist visas would still be prohibited. Additionally, the spokesperson said that country’s president Rodrigues Duetrete has ordered a continuation of the general community quarantine in the capital city of Manila till the end of February. He added that many other provinces of the country will also be put under similar restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the nation.

Coronavirus infections in the Philippines have surged past 500,000 in a new bleak milestone with the government facing criticism for failing to immediately launch a vaccination program amid a global scramble for COVID-19 vaccines. The Philippines has been negotiating with seven Western and Chinese companies to secure 148 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but the effort has been fraught with uncertainties and confusion. About 50,000 doses from China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd. may arrive later next month followed by much larger shipments, according to the government, but concerns have been raised over its efficacy.

Read: Philippines Protests New China Law As 'verbal Threat Of War

Read: 7.0-magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesian Islands Near The Philippines, No Tsunami Warning

Image: AP