From Pool Noodle Hats To Glasshouses: Bizarre Social Distancing Techniques Amid COVID-19

With many countries easing lockdown restrictions, schools, restaurants and authorities in other public places are coming up with innovative ideas to implement social distancing. Recently, a café in Germany reportedly handled out hats with swimming pool noodles taped atop them to make sure visitors maintained safe distance amongst them.

The Schwerin based café, Cafe & Konditorei Rothe also took to social media to share photographs fo people enjoying their meals while they wear vibrant swimming pool straw hats sitting on different tables. Since being shared, the post has received nearly a thousand likes and over 1.k comments.

Meanwhile, Singapore has now deployed a new technology to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, through an automatic surveillance dog called SPOT. SPOT has been deployed by the Singapore Government to patrol the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. SPOT is meant "to assist safe distancing efforts at parks, gardens and nature reserves" that the government owns, as per a press release.

Glasshouses

On similar lines, a restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands has introduced ‘quarantine greenhouses’ so as to enable customers to maintain social distancing. Coronavirus has deeply affected the Netherlands and stringent measures have been imposed to curb its spread. However, balancing the concept of 'eating out' and social distancing, the restaurant named Mediamatic ETEN is serving a four-course vegetarian menu to customers in their personal greenhouses.

In France, the children going back to school have to still follow social distancing rules and these are being enforced through the use of chalk squares and crosses that have been spray-painted on the ground, which shows the kids where to sit. According to reports, the photos originate from the northern French town of Tourcoing, which sits on the Belgian border.

An image from France where schools are reopening. I would prefer that schools stay closed here, rather than subject children to this. Isolation, fear, no stimulation. They need interaction, relationships, exploration. This cannot become a 'new normal'. It is devastating. pic.twitter.com/RizvsPHy9Z — Jessica Lee McDonald (@JessicaLeeECE) May 13, 2020

