COVID-19: Sikhs In New York Pack Free Meals For Over 30,000 People In Self-isolation

The Sikh community, which is known for always coming out to help in the times of crisis are setting up a new bar again, but this time in the United States. According to reports, the Sikh Centre in New York prepared more than 30,000 packaged home-cooked meals for Americans who are in self-isolation because of coronavirus. Media reports suggest that the gurudwara in the city was approached by New York's Mayor's office for food packages that were later handed over to several federal distributing agencies in the area.

As per reports, the agencies started delivering food packages from Monday (March 23) morning onwards to people who are currently in self-isolation. New York City is one of the worst affected regions in the United States and the humanitarian gesture shown by the Sikh community in these difficult times is being lauded. According to reports, strict food hygiene practices are being followed while preparing food like maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and gloves.

The coordinator of the American Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (east coast), Himat Singh while talking to the media said that the 'Sewa' (service) provided by the Sikh volunteers consists of a vegetarian meal with rice, lentils, and dry fruits. Volunteers who prepared and packaged the food had undergone health check-ups prior to assuming their roles in the process.

According to Guru Sahib's command, service is in their lap whom God makes his servant. It is a great service to put yourself in the forefront to serve others, regardless of your life in this tough phase.

Just last week, the Sikh community in the United Kingdom distributed free meals to the homeless along with a medical kit comprising of soap, face mask and a pamphlet informing about coronavirus precautionary measures. In India, when the recent Delhi violence between two religious groups broke out, the Sikh community was the first one to respond and help the victims.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 16,500 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,81,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

