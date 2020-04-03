COVID-19: Singapore Announces One-month Lockdown After Rapid Increase In Daily Cases

After being comparatively functional for several months amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Singapore announced a one-month lockdown on April 3 as it witnessed a sudden rise in COVID-19 infections. As of April 3, Singapore recorded 65 new infections making the total count in the country be 1,114 with at least five casualties. While most countries are already under partial or full lockdown, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the nation on the pandemic and announced the precautionary measures by the government including lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

After being originated in China’s Wuhan in December 2019, the coronavirus has now claimed over 54,100 lives worldwide as of April 3. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 204 countries and has infected at least 1,030,199 people. Out of the total infections, 219,852 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

Initially, according to Lee, Singapore used to record at least ten cases every day, however, three weeks down the line, the country has reported over 50 cases, daily. Moreover, initial cases were mostly "imported" meaning by foreigners or Singaporeans who returned from other countries, however, since local cases are being reported more, Lee announced additional measures to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Singapore PM said, "Let me reassure Singaporeans that our food supply is secure and adequate. Buy just what you need, and share any extra you have with those who need it. Let’s stay calm and united during this challenging period."

Coronavirus fatality rate

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world, new research has concluded that the fatality rate of COVID-19 is lower than what was previously estimated, however, it still remains largely lethal than normal flu. The study published in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases has estimated that at least 0.66 per cent of all those who are infected with the COVID-19 will die. The death rate is thus lower than previously expected by still larger than fatality rate of flu which kills 0.1 per cent of infected people.

In the recent study, the researchers tried to predict the “infection fatality rate” that means if everyone gets infected and not just the severe cases of COVID-19, how many people will die. However, the overall death rate which is about two-thirds of one per cent goes up for adults. For people who are 80 or older, the fatality rate is 7.8 per cent while the figure is 0.00161 per cent for those who are below the age of nine. Meanwhile, for 40-year-olds and younger, the death rate is 0.16 per cent.

