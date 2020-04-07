COVID-19: Singapore Government To Pay 75% Wages Of 1.9 Million Workers

The Singaporean Government recently announced that it would pay up to 75 per cent of the total wages of native and permanent resident employees for the month of April. Coronavirus which started in December 2019 has killed six and infected 1,375 across the Singaporean territory and has devastated the nation’s economy. The wage subsidy reportedly offers 4,600 Singapore dollars of wages paid to the 1.9 million workers.

Speaking at the parliament on April 6, country’s deputy Prime Minster Heng Swee Keat announced that all the workers will receive their payouts this month instead of next month under the new Jobs Support Scheme. Under the new ‘ circuit breaker’ measures announced by the Prime Minister, many businesses and firms have ceased to operate and those operating are working at a very reduced level, international media reported. Under the newly implemented circuit breaker rules, ‘most workplaces’ apart from those providing essential services were ordered to shut down.

New Measures

The new movement which was made in order to break the ‘chain of transmission’ also stated that all the firms should retain their workers and pay their wages, international media reported. Under the new measures announced by the PM Lee Hsien Loong, most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, will be closed from next Tuesday, and schools will be closed from Wednesday. Essential services such as food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and banking services will remain open. “Looking at the trend, I am worried that unless we take further steps, things will gradually get worse, or another big cluster may push things over the edge,” said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Singapore has also reversed its recommendations that people should wear masks only if they are feeling unwell. “We will no longer discourage people from masks. Wearing a mask may help to protect others in case you have the virus but don't know it,” said Lee.

