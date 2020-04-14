COVID-19: Over 300,000 Workers Resume Jobs As Spain Eases Lockdown

Despite the repeated warnings by scientists over “premature” ease of the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, hundreds of thousands of non-essential workers returned to work in Spain. According to reports, it has been estimated that over 300,000 people went to work on April 13 which was a public holiday for several parts of the country. This slow return of life to normalcy in Spain came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 170,099 with at least 17,756 fatalities. Spanish Health Minister has also confirmed that the coronavirus outbreak in the country has 'passed its peak' and now the focus has shifted to reduce the number of new infections.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has reportedly urged all citizens to strictly follow the social distancing rules irrespective of easing of certain restrictions. Reportedly, shops, bars, and other public houses are to remain shut until April 26 and it is mandatory for those who have started working in Spain, to wear masks. According to reports, workers who can not work from home including those in construction firms, or manufacturing industries have been now allowed to resume jobs after the partial lifting of lockdown.

Regional leaders criticise the move

The move by the Spanish government to ease lockdown rules aad allow workers to return to their jobs has been reportedly criticised by the regional leaders. Further raising the fears of another wave of coronavirus cases, certain leaders believe that Sánchez’s announcement could send the efforts of health authorities in vain. However, Sain’s daily death toll dropped to 517 on April 13 from 617 on April 12.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 119,705 lives worldwide as of April 14. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,925,234 people. Out of the total infections, 447,958 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Image Source: AP



