Spain Records 619 New Coronavirus Deaths; National Toll Soars To 16,972

Spain’s daily death toll due to the deadly Coronavirus rose to 619 on April 12, after reporting the lowest number of death for three consecutive days. The deadly pandemic has claimed nearly 17,000 deaths across Spain. The recent death toll was up from 510 on Saturday and Coronavirus has now infected more than 166,000 people in the country.

The nation is under lockdown restrictions till April 25, however, with the increasing number of confirmed cases, the government is likely to extend it till May. As per reports, the health chiefs said the pandemic has peaked, although, they have urged the population to continue observing the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

The government has announced that starting from April 13, workers in the construction and manufacturing sectors would be allowed to return to work, however, movements across land borders have been restricted for the next two weeks.

READ: Military Helps With Spain's Anti-virus Efforts

In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the Spanish government has also announced that it will distribute masks in metro or interurban train stations, where usage is recommended and where work will resume after the Easter weekend. However, while speaking to an international media outlet, Health Minister Salvador Illa said that there would be no further easing of the drastic national lockdown. It was only on March 30 when Spain had toughened its nationwide lockdown, halting all non-essential activities until after Easter as it sought to further curb the spread of the virus.

READ: Italy & Spain's Covid Curves Falling; UK & US Plateauing; India Far Behind: WEF's Post

Military helps with disinfection tasks

Meanwhile, the members of Spain’s military emergency unit are helping with disinfection tasks. They are reportedly even using drones to warn people to remain home, as part of efforts to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus. According to an international media outlet, the Spanish military is disinfecting hospitals, streets, main transporting facilities and care homes.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 109,000 lives worldwide as of April 12. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.7 million people.

Out of the total infections, more than 409,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including the US, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source: AP)

READ: Spain Not De-escalating On Virus Restrictions

READ: Spain Records 510 More Coronavirus Deaths Within 24 Hours, Lowest In 19 Days

