COVID-19: Spain PM says he will seek one-month extension of state of emergency

Spain’s government was looking to seek a fresh extension of the state of emergency that would last about a month until transition out of the lockdown is completed, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reportedly said on May 16. Spain is all set to ease lockdown restriction on May 24. However, this “last state of emergency” will stay until the lockdown is completely rolled back.

Last state of emergency

“It should be the last state of emergency (period) and will continue until the end of the rollback. For that reason. instead of being a 15-day (extension) it will be for about a month," the spanish PM said in a televised address.

As of now, the pandemic has infected 274,367 and killed 27,459 makings it the second worst-hit nation. Meanwhile, the country has made another bid to prevent a second wave of the novel coronavirus. Authorities in Spain recently and ordered two-week quarantine for all travellers arriving from abroad, international media reported citing an official order. The new rules which would be implemented from May 15 to May 24, applies to all travellers including Spanish citizens.

According to reports, all incoming travellers will have to remain in quarantine and would only be allowed to step out in order to buy groceries, visit healthcare centres or in a ‘situation of need’. The order, which is scheduled to end in the last week of May could be extended jointly with a possible state of emergency extension. According to reports, an exemption would be made to truck drivers, aeroplane and ship crews, cross-border workers and health staffs entering Spain to work.

