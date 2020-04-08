COVID-19: UAE Reports 283 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Soars To 2,359

On April 7, the number of positive Coronavirus cases in UAE witnessed a surge of 283, bringing the total cases in the country to 2,359, as per reports, the Dubai Health Authority announced in a statement. The number of casualties has also increased to 12. Apart from the new cases of the outbreak, the health authorities have also reportedly announced 19 cases of recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 186.

Coronavirus in UAE

As per reports, the new cases of COVID-19 in the UAE were caused because the people did not adhere to the preventive measures initiated to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Also, people did not abide by the rule of social distancing which led to increase in numbers.The health ministry reportedly indicated that the increase in number of fatalities is because the residents lacked commitment to take precautionary measures like self-isolation and following quarantine period rigorously.

As per reports, the health ministry of UAE also expressed their grief and extended condolences to the family members of the one's who have passed away and also wished a speedy recovery to all those found infected. The ministry also extended its full support to the medical staff and asked people to adhere to safety norms to help the government better in eradicating the disease.

Dubai streets empty amid COVID-19

Last week, only a few vehicles could be spotted on Dubai's usually busy motorways as the city continued to follow the United Arab Emirates' recently extended curfew amid Coronavirus crisis. The silence in the city roads was reportedly disrupted by the occasional passing of food delivery bikes and police cars.

The initial curfew in UAE was enacted to give officials some time to disinfect public spaces between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am which was set to end on March 29. Eventually seeing the scenario, the country's Health Ministry reportedly extended it to April 5. For the rule-breaker, the government has introduced a fine of 3000 dirhams (USD 817) for anyone found breaking the curfew.

For most people, the new Coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.