COVID-19: WHO Says Some Countries On 'dangerous Track', Warns 'next Few Months Very Tough'

The world is now at a critical stage of the COVID-19 pandemic and some countries are on a dangerous path, facing the prospect of health services collapsing under the strain, World Health Organization chief said on October 23. Speaking at a virtual press address, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asserted that many countries were currently facing an “exponential increase in infections” and that has led to hospitals and intensive care units tuning out of capacity.

Read: UN Chief Urges G20 To Unite On Coronavirus Fight

Read: COVID-19: WHO Announces Fresh Review Of International Health Regulations

Northern hemisphere worst affected

"We are at a critical juncture in the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the Northern hemisphere. The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track." Ghebreyesus told the news conference.

Tedros’ remarks come as the total coronavirus cases across the world crossed 42,497,381 while the virus killed a total of 1149367 people. Urging world leaders to act upon the situation, he added that “immediate action” was needed to prevent unnecessary deaths, essential health services from collapsing and schools from shutting down again. Concluding his address, he warned people to take the pandmeic seriously. “ As I said it in February and I'm repeating it today: This is not a drill." he said.

Read: UN Chief Urges G20 To Unite On Coronavirus Fight

Read: WHO Chief Tedros Hopes To See World Free From COVID-19 Completely In 2 Years

While COVID-19 is still on the rise, there has been increased speculation on the possibility of a freely available vaccine before the year ends. Recently, WHO's chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, during an online event said that healthy and young people might not be able to get the coronavirus vaccine until the year 2022 as the officials are more focussed on the elder people. She also emphasized on the need of ‘engaging communities’ in order to find solutions to battle the deadly coronavirus and also to implement them. She added that the authorities are still discussing who should get the vaccine first but there is a chance that people who are more prone to the virus will be prioritised.