COVID-19: Wuhan authorities urge people to be careful as lockdown ends

After the 76-day lockdown ban on Wuhan was lifted, the authorities requested the citizens to refrain themselves from stepping out of the house, city and Hubei Province unless very important. From April 7 midnight, Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the coronavirus infection, lifted outbound travel restrictions, opened traffic control checkpoints, and resumed operation of railways, airports, waterways, roadways in an orderly way, as per reports, according to a statement issued by the provincial coronavirus control headquarters.

Wuhan citizens still need to abide by the rules

However, the statement reportedly warned that zero positive cases do not mean that people start risking their lives again and lifting travel restrictions does not mean lifting prevention and control measures. People still need to abide by the rule can take extra precautions to protect themselves from the disease.

The statement reportedly added that the residential communities should continue to closed-off management, and strictly instructed the residents to check their body temperatures and wear a mask. According to reports, the statement added that shopping malls, supermarkets, parks and hospitals which have reopened need to follow certain guidelines which include a limited number of visitors, checking their temperature to avoid cross infections.

After seeing the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Wuhan on January 23 declared unprecedented traffic restrictions, including suspending the city's public transport and all outbound flights and trains, in an attempt to curb the spread of the contagion.

Several thronged railway station

After witnessing a significant decrease in the number of coronavirus cases, Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province which was the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, lifted a 76-day lockdown that was imposed to stop the spread of the disease. As per reports, thousands of people thronged the stations to catch the trains leaving Wuhan early on April 8. They reportedly gathered at the city's Wuchang station to catch the first trains which were set to pull out people from the city shortly after midnight.

(Image credit: AP)