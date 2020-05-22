China's Top Annual Political Event Kicks Off; Xi Jinping Present Amid Serious Global Heat

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has started its third session on Thursday kickstarting China's biggest annual political event. Chinese President Xi Jinping who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission had attended the opening meeting of the session with other Chineses leaders.

In view of the current complex situation which has arisen due to the Coronavirus pandemic, China's national political advisors have been urged to better fulfill their responsibility of 'pooling wisdom' to contribute to the undertakings of the country.

Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC presented a work report to the session, briefing them about the role of political advisers in the fight against the outbreak. While presenting the report he asserted that the political advisors have submitted more than 1,300 reports and suggestions on preventing and controlling the disease, resuming work and production, stabilizing public expectations and strengthening law-based governance.

Wang urged political advisers to uphold the Party's leadership and further strengthen fulfillment of their duty as the country works toward the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by year's end. He urged political advisers to integrate efforts to build consensus in all activities, including inspections and visits, surveys and research, and consultations and deliberations.

Hong Kong and International conflicts with China

Ahead of the Conference, China decided to introduce a new law in Hong Kong that would ban sedition, secession and subversion of the government in the mainland. The move announced ahead of the CPPCC meeting is expected to fuel strong opposition internationally as well as in Hong Kong which was severely rocked by frequent violent anti-government protests throughout the last year.

According to reports, the new law will be introduced before the lawmakers in China through a rarely used constitutional method that could bypass the legislature of Hong Kong. This would further raise concerns about the city’s autonomy being in danger. The tension in the Hong Kong region might add to the problems of China as the US is mounting trouble in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the world, which originated from China. US President Donald Trump has said that the deadly virus came from China and the US is not going to take it lightly.