Australian Customer Annoyed After Delivery Driver Throws Package On Roof

An Australian customer was dissatisfied with the service after its delivery driver threw the package onto his roof. The delivery driver arrived at the customer's home and instead of placing the package in a normal and easy place, he decided to put it on their roof. The customer, who is a Reddit user after finding the service annoying immediately complained about the incident. He also shared pictures of their package resting on their roof on the social media site. The delivery guy also left a note which read that "Sorry, your parcel is on top of the roof."

The user reactions

After the picture was shared and went viral on Reddit, people shared their similar experiences and ideas to improve the service.

A user wrote, "Just order another package and when they toss that one up on the roof it might knock this one down."

The second user wrote, "Just chuck your cat up there. They like to push things off surfaces so this should be right up her alley."

The third user wrote, "Broom doesn't reach and when we tried to hop on roof it made a horrible dinting sound so we f***ed that idea off real quick."

Similar incident

Similarly, Merryl Lloyd, a resident of Australia uploaded a picture to Facebook showing her parcel had been placed onto her roof and the delivery guy left a note on her door. The note says, "I accidentally threw your parcel on top of the roof, my apologies". Maybe use a broom to get it down."

Meanwhile, an Amazon delivery man’s surprise and celebratory jig after finding food and drinks outside a house in Wilmington in Delaware has gone viral. It has been viewed over 12 million times on Facebook. In the video, the man can be seen putting the Amazon package outside her home's front door before moving on to find a basket full of goodies placed by her.

The woman at whose house the man was set to deliver the package had already left the treat for him, in an expression of gratitude. According to international media, the man dancing outside the main door at Kathy Ouma's home is identified as Karim Ahmad-Reed who was captured on the Ring doorbell camera last week. Ouma later posted the video on Facebook which instantly drew massive attention. In the video, he can be heard saying with excitement that it is a nice and sweet gesture.

