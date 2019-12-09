Video Of Amazon Delivery Man's Celebratory Jig Warms Hearts Worldwide

An Amazon delivery man’s surprise and celebratory jig after finding food and drinks outside a house in Wilmington in Delaware has gone viral. It has been viewed over 12 million times on Facebook. In the video, the man can be seen putting the Amazon package outside her home's front door before moving on to find a basket full of goodies placed by her.

The woman at whose house the man was set to deliver the package had already left the treat for him, in an expression of gratitude. According to international media, the man dancing outside the main door at Kathy Ouma's home is identified as Karim Ahmad-Reed who was captured on the Ring doorbell camera last week. Ouma later posted the video on Facebook which instantly drew massive attention. In the video, he can be heard saying with excitement that it is a nice and sweet gesture.

People have praised both, the woman for her kind gesture and the Amazon staffer for his amazing response to a stranger's large-heartedness. Kathy Ouma decided to leave some drinks and snacks for the people who would be delivering packages to her home. She also left a note which said that the delivery personnel were spreading joy to millions of people and that whoever was reading the note should take some goodies to enjoy on their route.

After seeing the basket and reading the note, the delivery man loudly exclaims his delight and disbelief on seeing the goodies. After picking a few items from the basket, the man can be seen doing a little dance of joy, before going on his way out. The entire incident which took place in under 30 seconds was captured on Kathy's door camera and shared online. The delivery man seemed to be absolutely delighted and completely unaware of being observed.

