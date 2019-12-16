Dwayne Johnson's Workout Routine Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Hollywood sensation Dwayne Johnson does not need an introduction. He is popularly known by his ring name ‘The Rock’ and another famous moniker he received in the wrestling industry was the ‘most electrifying man in sports entertainment’. He was recently seen in the movie Jumanji: The Next Level. Dwayne Johnson's followers are aware of the fact the star is a fitness freak and often gives a glimpse of the same on social media. He has also talked about his various fitness regimes for different movies. According to an online site named Men's Journal, the following is the workout routine of Dwayne Johnson.
Running 30-50 minutes – outside or on a treadmill
Barbell Walking Lunge – 4 sets x25 reps
Leg Press – 4 sets x 25 reps
Leg Extensions – 3 sets x 20 reps
Barbell Squats – 4 sets x 12 reps
Hack Squats – 4 sets x 12 reps
Romanian Deadlift – 4 sets x 10 reps
Seated Leg Curls – 3 sets x 20 reps
Thigh Abductor – 4 set x 12 reps
Running 30-50 minutes – outside or on a treadmill
Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown – 4 sets x 12 reps
Bent-Over Barbell Row – 4 sets x 12 reps
One Arm Dumbbell Row – 4 sets x 12 reps
Barbell Deadlift – 3 sets x 10 reps
Pull-Ups – 3 sets
Dumbbell Shrug – 4 sets x 12 reps
Inverted Row – 3 sets
Hyperextension – 4 sets x 12 reps
Running 30-50 minutes – outside or on a treadmill
Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 4 sets x 12 reps
Standing Military Press – 4 sets x 12 reps
Front Dumbbell Raise – 4 sets x 12 reps
Side Lateral Raise – 4 sets x 12 reps
Reverse Machine Flyes – 4 sets x 15 reps
Seated Bent-Over Rear Delt Raise – 4 sets x 12 reps
Running 30-50 minutes – outside or on a treadmill
Dumbbell Bicep Curl – 4 sets x 15 reps
Hammer Curls – 4 sets x 15 reps
Spider Curl – 4 sets x 12 reps
Triceps Pushdown – 4 sets x 15 reps
Overhead Triceps – 3 sets x 15 reps
Hanging Leg Raise – 4 sets x 20 reps
Rope Crunch – 4 sets x 20 reps
Russian Twist – 4 sets x 20 reps
Running 30-50 minutes – outside or on a treadmill
Barbell Walking Lunge – 4 sets x 25 reps
Leg Press – 4 sets x 25 reps
Leg Extension – 3 sets x 20 reps
Barbell Squat – 4 sets x 12 reps
Hack Squat – 4 sets x 12 reps
Romanian Deadlift – 4 sets x 10 reps
Seated Leg Curl – 3 sets x 20 reps
Thigh Abductor – 4 sets x 12 reps
The report also adds that The Rock’s rest day is usually comprised of refuelling his muscles with epic cheat meals.
