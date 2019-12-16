Dwayne Johnson's Workout Routine Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Hollywood sensation Dwayne Johnson does not need an introduction. He is popularly known by his ring name ‘The Rock’ and another famous moniker he received in the wrestling industry was the ‘most electrifying man in sports entertainment’. He was recently seen in the movie Jumanji: The Next Level. Dwayne Johnson's followers are aware of the fact the star is a fitness freak and often gives a glimpse of the same on social media. He has also talked about his various fitness regimes for different movies. According to an online site named Men's Journal, the following is the workout routine of Dwayne Johnson.

Day 1: Legs

Running 30-50 minutes – outside or on a treadmill

Barbell Walking Lunge – 4 sets x25 reps

Leg Press – 4 sets x 25 reps

Leg Extensions – 3 sets x 20 reps

Barbell Squats – 4 sets x 12 reps

Hack Squats – 4 sets x 12 reps

Romanian Deadlift – 4 sets x 10 reps

Seated Leg Curls – 3 sets x 20 reps

Thigh Abductor – 4 set x 12 reps

Day 2: Back

Running 30-50 minutes – outside or on a treadmill

Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown – 4 sets x 12 reps

Bent-Over Barbell Row – 4 sets x 12 reps

One Arm Dumbbell Row – 4 sets x 12 reps

Barbell Deadlift – 3 sets x 10 reps

Pull-Ups – 3 sets

Dumbbell Shrug – 4 sets x 12 reps

Inverted Row – 3 sets

Hyperextension – 4 sets x 12 reps

Day 3: Shoulders

Running 30-50 minutes – outside or on a treadmill

Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 4 sets x 12 reps

Standing Military Press – 4 sets x 12 reps

Front Dumbbell Raise – 4 sets x 12 reps

Side Lateral Raise – 4 sets x 12 reps

Reverse Machine Flyes – 4 sets x 15 reps

Seated Bent-Over Rear Delt Raise – 4 sets x 12 reps

Day 4: Arms/Abs

Running 30-50 minutes – outside or on a treadmill

Dumbbell Bicep Curl – 4 sets x 15 reps

Hammer Curls – 4 sets x 15 reps

Spider Curl – 4 sets x 12 reps

Triceps Pushdown – 4 sets x 15 reps

Overhead Triceps – 3 sets x 15 reps

Hanging Leg Raise – 4 sets x 20 reps

Rope Crunch – 4 sets x 20 reps

Russian Twist – 4 sets x 20 reps

Day 5: Legs

Running 30-50 minutes – outside or on a treadmill

Barbell Walking Lunge – 4 sets x 25 reps

Leg Press – 4 sets x 25 reps

Leg Extension – 3 sets x 20 reps

Barbell Squat – 4 sets x 12 reps

Hack Squat – 4 sets x 12 reps

Romanian Deadlift – 4 sets x 10 reps

Seated Leg Curl – 3 sets x 20 reps

Thigh Abductor – 4 sets x 12 reps

Day 6: Rest

The report also adds that The Rock’s rest day is usually comprised of refuelling his muscles with epic cheat meals.

