Dalai Lama Welcomes UN Treaty On Nuclear Ban: 'Positive Step Towards Peaceful Future'

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday welcomed the United Nation's (UN) treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons. Referring to the UN's treaty as 'historic', Dalai Lama said that it would help in securing a genuine and lasting peace in the world. He called the treaty ratification the first step towards securing a more peaceful future as it will help countries to resolve conflicts in more enlightened and civilised arrangements.

As an avowed campaigner for the elimination of all nuclear weapons, I welcome the fact that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has now been ratified by fifty countries and will come into force from January next year. https://t.co/wlxji7VM4f — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) October 26, 2020

Dalai Lama: 'Treaty coming into force will ensure world peace'

Dalai Lama said, "I welcome the treaty-on-the-prohibition-of-nuclear-weapons. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has now been ratified by fifty countries and will come into force from January next year. This is indeed historic and augurs well for the future of humanity. It is a step in the right direction to finding more enlightened and civilised arrangements for resolving conflicts."

While speaking about the ratification of the UN's treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons, the spiritual leader said that this is the first positive step towards a more peaceful future. 'But our ultimate goal should be demilitarisation of the entire planet,' he added. Dalai Lama said that the nuclear-free world is in everybody's interest. Urging all governments of the work to implement this treaty, Tibetan leader said that in today's world, everyone should rely on mutual understanding and dialogue to resolve conflicts so that the world can become a safe place for all.

UN's treaty of banning nuclear weapons

UN's treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons is an international treaty. The pact's objective is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, to promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and to further the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament and general and complete disarmament. UN said that 50 countries have ratified this international treaty and this 'historic treaty will come into force in 90 days.

UN in a statement on Saturday said that this treaty is supported by the anti-nuclear activists but strongly opposed by the United States and other major nuclear powers in the world. The UN chief Antonio Guterres said the treaty's entry into force on January 22, 2021, crowns a worldwide movement. Adding further that it meant "to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons" and "is a tribute to the survivors of nuclear explosions and tests, many of whom advocated for this treaty" (with ANI inputs)

