Danish PM's Visit An Opportunity To Review & Further The Green Strategic Partnership: MEA

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen’s visit is an opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Frederiksen arrived in the capital city in the wee hours of Saturday, 9 October, for her three-day visit to India. Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi received Frederiksen at Delhi airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi then received his ​​Danish counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

After her warm welcome, the Danish PM delivered a short address from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, calling the bilateral meeting a 'milestone' for India-Denmark relations. "We consider India as a very close partner to Denmark. That's why I am here for co-operation. Last year, Prime Minister Modi and I agreed on a partnership. I am glad to meet Prime Minister Modi today. We see a very ambitious Indian government. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations," said PM Frederiksen.

"Last year I & PM Modi signed & agree on a green strategic partnership. We see an ambitious Indian govt to take great responsibility when it comes to green transition in India and rest of the world," ANI quoted the Danish PM as saying.



🇮🇳 🇩🇰 | The first State Visit of 2021!



Prime Minister @narendramodi welcomes Prime Minister of Denmark @Statsmin H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen and Mr. Bo Tengberg on their maiden visit to India, in a grand ceremony at the @rashtrapatibhvn. pic.twitter.com/vG8FGFEU9S — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 9, 2021

Frederiksen’s three-day visit

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said that Frederiksen’s visit is an opportunity to review further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Now, during her first State Visit to India, the Danish PM will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with PM Modi. She will also be interacting with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

Greetings to our Green Partner!



MOS @M_Lekhi receives the Danish PM @Statsmin H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen on her first State Visit to India.



An opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/LsxMfbDWR4 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 8, 2021

Frederiksen will give both sides an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations and review the progress in the implementation of the Green Strategic Partnership. She will also be discussing regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. The two nations would discuss areas like renewable energy, clean technologies, agriculture, science and technology, digitisation, smart cities, water and waste management. Trade and investment are also on the agenda given the 200 Danish companies working in India and the 60 Indian companies that have invested in Denmark. India, on the other hand, has termed Frederiksen’s visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting the nation since COVID-19 restrictions have been in place since last March. .

Statsminister Mette Frederiksen er netop blevet budt officielt velkommen i Indien af Indiens premierminister @narendramodi. Det foregik ved en ceremoni ved præsidentpaladset Rashtrapati Bhawan #dkpol pic.twitter.com/k9v1EWARZ6 — Statsministeriet (@Statsmin) October 9, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

