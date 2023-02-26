Danish royal pair Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Mary Elizabeth commenced their visit to India by witnessing the magnificent Taj Mahal located in the heart of Agra on Sunday. While the Crown Prince opted for a tan blazer to visit one of the seven wonders of the world, the Crown Princess sported a traditional skirt.

The couple is on a trip to India that spans four days, between February 26 and March 2. According to Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the trip aims to solidify the warm relations between Denmark and India. "Their Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik & Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrive in India for a 4-day visit," Bagchi tweeted, adding that the visit will "further strengthen and enhance the close & friendly ties between our countries."

"India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues," the MEA said. The visit to India marks the first one by Danish royalty in two long decades. In 2003, Queen Margrethe II visited the country as a Crown Princess.

Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian & Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark visits the Taj Mahal, in Agra.



(Pic Source: District Information Department) pic.twitter.com/wbRt1yjiRy — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

A quick look at the Danish royalty's itinerary

Apart from touring picturesque locations such as the Taj Mahal, the duo will sit down to hold meetings with Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and will deliver an address at the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green & Sustainable Progress organized by CII.

Furthermore, they will meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu, according to a press release issued by the MEA. To conclude their trip, the royals will leave for Chennai on March 2. The Crown Prince and the Crown Princess have a big entourage accompanying them, which includes Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Minister for Environment Magnus Heunicke, and other senior officials.