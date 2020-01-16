David Attenborough Trends On Twitter, Netizens Express Concern

A recent trend on Twitter caused some fans of David Attenborough and Patrick Stewart to worry about the health of the two legendary persons in their respective fields. David Attenborough and Patrick Stewart found top spots on Twitter trends but that started a lot of whispers on the microblogging platform as they usually don't grab that spot. Attenborough is currently in his 90s and that is the reason that caused some fans to worry as they thought that he had passed away.

The trend that sent shock waves across Twitter

The 92-year-old BBC broadcaster was trending because of his latest comment about climate change that he made during the promotion of his latest film. Attenborough said that humans have "overrun the planet" as he warned that the natural world is on the verge of collapse. While Patrick Stewart grabbed the spot for his comment on Brexit at the launch of a new Star Trek spin-off. Stewart reportedly criticised Brexit and said that it is the saddest and the grimmest thing that had happened since he began getting involved in politics.

When you see Sir David Attenborough trending 😣 pic.twitter.com/hdrZQgbzKp — Jen (@JenJenivive) January 16, 2020

*Checks Twitter*



Sees Sir David Attenborough trending...



Me: pic.twitter.com/ghtaMFUMLN — James (@JamesHill205) January 16, 2020

Give me strength, seeing both David Attenborough and Patrick Stewart trending. Neither is dead. pic.twitter.com/dEMtUjDNfk — Phil Williams (@fantasticphil) January 16, 2020

Please @Twitter, just put a 👍🏿 emoji next to "Sir David Attenborough" when he's trending. That's all I ask. — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 16, 2020

Notice #Attenborough is trending. Have a small panic. Realise it's the ship being launched. Go back to sleep. #BoatyMcBoatface — Christine Galloway (@CtineGalloway) July 14, 2018

Attenborough's latest comment came amid the ongoing promotion of his film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, which the natural historian described as his vision for the future. Meanwhile, Patrick was promoting his upcoming television show Star Trek: Picard, starring the character Jean-Luc Picard, a role he has played since 1987.

