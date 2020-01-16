The Debate
David Attenborough Trends On Twitter, Netizens Express Concern

Rest of the World News

David Attenborough and Patrick Stewart found top spots on Twitter trends but that started a lot of whispers on the microblogging platform as it was very unusual

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
David Attenborough

A recent trend on Twitter caused some fans of David Attenborough and Patrick Stewart to worry about the health of the two legendary persons in their respective fields. David Attenborough and Patrick Stewart found top spots on Twitter trends but that started a lot of whispers on the microblogging platform as they usually don't grab that spot. Attenborough is currently in his 90s and that is the reason that caused some fans to worry as they thought that he had passed away. 

The trend that sent shock waves across Twitter

The 92-year-old BBC broadcaster was trending because of his latest comment about climate change that he made during the promotion of his latest film. Attenborough said that humans have "overrun the planet" as he warned that the natural world is on the verge of collapse. While Patrick Stewart grabbed the spot for his comment on Brexit at the launch of a new Star Trek spin-off. Stewart reportedly criticised Brexit and said that it is the saddest and the grimmest thing that had happened since he began getting involved in politics. 

Read: Sir David Attenborough Says 'humans Have Overrun The World'

Read:  Norman Lear Oldest Emmy Winner At 97, Surpasses David Attenborough

Read:  Greta Thunberg To Interview Sir David Attenborough In UK Radio Show

Attenborough's latest comment came amid the ongoing promotion of his film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, which the natural historian described as his vision for the future. Meanwhile, Patrick was promoting his upcoming television show Star Trek: Picard, starring the character Jean-Luc Picard, a role he has played since 1987. 

Read: Naturalist And Broadcaster David Attenborough To Get Indira Gandhi Peace Prize For 2019

 

Published:

