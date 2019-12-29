Greta Thunberg To Interview Sir David Attenborough In UK Radio Show

Swedish Climate Change activist Greta Thunberg is set to interview English broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough when she guest edits the UK Public broadcaster’s Radio program on December 30. Greta will reportedly interview the veteran broadcaster during a special climate edition of the program. It would also be the first time the pair had spoken both on-air and in private, informed Greta to the media. Several guest editors including artist Grayson Perry, former Telegraph editor Charles Moore, rapper George the Poet and Supreme Court President Baroness Hale are scheduled to appear in the show between 26 and 31 December.

Read: 'How Dare You': Greta Thunberg's 5 Powerful Messages In 2019

In an official announcement ahead of the interview, Greta said that she and Sir Attenborough will be reporting about the scale of the ongoing climate crisis and she'll be talking to him for the first time.

Read: Australian PM Morrison Responds After Greta Thunberg Criticises Him

David backs Greta

Greta’s “passion” for climate change activism has been previously lauded by Sir David. He backed her appearance at the UN Climate Summit in October telling the media that Greta Thunberg is there because of her passion, her insight and her concern about the future. He added that Greta is a political person and not a broadcasting person.

Read: Greta Thunberg Criticises Australian Government Amid 'catastrophic' Bushfires

Greta: The face of climate change

Thunberg has brought a global wave of protests emerging as a global revolutionary. She started her protest with a protest outside her school which has now become a global movement called #FridaysforFuture. Her words have been so powerful that it irked even the highest level of leaders like that of Donald Trump. Reaching out to the world with her speech at the United Nations, Greta has emerged as the Times Person of the Year, Glamour Award for The Revolutionary and also been nominated for Noble Peace Prize. Even the Oxford dictionary has named 'climate Emergency' the word of the year.

Read: Greta Thunberg Rallies Outside Swedish Parliament, Meets Young Protesters

Read: Greta Thunberg Defends Herself After Calling German Trains 'overcrowded'